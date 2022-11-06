City of Windsor reminds residents to properly dispose of leaves

With Windsorites having been treated to a beautiful fall filled with gorgeous autumn colours, the less glamourous side of the season is now upon us with the ground being littered with leaves — but the city has some advice for proper cleanup and disposal.

According to a press release from the City of Windsor, the city has a few handy tips and tricks for residents who plan to get outside and rake the leaves on their property.

Firstly, the city recommends mowing or mulching leaves prior to putting them into a container, as three containers worth of leaves can fit into a single one.

Leaves also serve as a beneficial source of carbon, so residents can add them to flower beds or their home composter, and can use them as mulch for their lawn. This method will reduce the number of paper bags, thus saving residents money and increasing the efficiency of collection.

The city advises against raking leaves into the street, as it is illegal and can create dangerous road conditions.

If collecting leaves to put out on the curb for disposal, the following yard waste containers are acceptable:

Paper yard waste bags

Cardboard boxes

Garbage cans

Approved roll-out carts

The city also advises residents that leaves and yard waste put into plastic bags will not be collected.

Yard waste should be placed by the curb by 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled day, and the collection calendar can be found on the City of Windsor website.

Yard waste can also be dropped off at the Public Drop-off Depot located at 3540 North Service Road, Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.