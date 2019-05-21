

CTV Windsor





A University of Windsor student is benefiting from the City of Windsor reaching 100,000 users on its parking app.

Student Jordan Deschaine is lucky user 100,000 of the city’s Passport Parking App. She gets a $100 towards future parking using the Passport app.

The milestone transaction occurred at a meter on Pelissier Street between University Avenue West and Park Street West.

Deschaine says the money will come in handy.

“It is so much easier to use this app,” says Deschaine. “I don’t have to worry about finding the right amount of change or running back to fill the meter if I’m parked longer than I expected.”

Since it was implemented, the number of meters hosting the app has increased to 1,400 and now includes 24 surface lots.

Supervisor of Parking Compliance and Enforcement, Bill Kralovensky is confident that number will continue to grow.

“We are seeing an increasing number of businesses contacting us to find out how they can use Passport to make their paid parking easier for customers,” says Kralovensky. “The app is now in use at our three hospitals, and there are currently discussions to introduce Passport to several private parking lots.”

Information about the app has been placed on City of Windsor parking meters and pay units directing interested users to log on through their smart phone. Once there, users are able to download the Pay for Parking App and then pay for parking at the click of a button.

The new app doesn’t replace coin operations in Windsor, so drivers who wish to use coins rather than the app that links to their credit card are still be able to do so.

The new service has been in operation since December of 2017.

For more information, visit the Parking App page at www.citywindsor.ca.