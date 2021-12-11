City of Windsor re-examines COVID protocols following exposure alert

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit issued an exposure alert Friday for "Bright Lights" at Jackson Park, on Dec. 4 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

"When we heard of the exposure point, we looked at all our protocols and what we have in place," says Michelle Staadegaard the city's manager of culture and events.

"We looked at how our huts are laid out in our vendor market. We readjusted that to make sure that people aren't congregating in large groups."

City staff and volunteers working at Bright Lights must wear a mask at all times according to Staadegaard.

She says they set this year’s display up to be "one-way traffic" throughout the park, with three main entrances: under the Dougall overpass, on Tecumseh Road near Kennedy high school and at the corner of Tecumseh Rd. and Ouellette Avenue.

"So any of those entrances, is a main entrance," says Staadegaard. "As soon as you come in, you flow through. So it goes all the way through, on a loop, so whatever entrance you come in, you'll be able to loop through the entire park itself."

Staadegaard says they also placed crowd favourites — like the red maple leaf and Santa's sleigh - as far apart as possible.

"To make sure that the cue lines for the big ‘instagramable’ moments, the areas that people go and congregate, traditionally, aren't lumped together, they are very spaced out in the park," says Staadegaard

Bright Lights runs through Jan. 9 from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily.