City of Windsor prepares to light up the city

The City of Windsor is preparing to bring holiday cheer and light up the city by starting the first phase of equipment installations for Bright Lights.

The city has started with fencing off the north end of Jackson Park along Tecumseh Road East and is losing the service road north of the sunken garden.

Access to all other paths and park areas are available during these initial phases.

In an effort to maximize the availability of the park during set-up, the city says installations and closures will take place in phases. The next phase should begin in the next two to three weeks.

The city is promising this year’s display will be “the best yet” with local vendors and festive holiday entertainment.

Bright Lights Windsor runs from Dec. 2 to Jan 8, 2023.