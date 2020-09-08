WINDSOR, ONT. -- With the current Transit Windsor executive director set to retire this winter, Tyson Cragg of London will be making the move to Windsor to take over the job.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, city council and chief administrative officer Onorio Colucci announced Tyson Cragg would be taking over as executive director in a news release Tuesday.

Cragg was most recently manager of operations/administration with the City of London, a position he held since 2008. He also served as manager of operations for CEVA Freight Canada Corp in Mississauga.

A University of Windsor alumni, Cragg received his honours B.A. in political science a UWindsor going on to receive his Masters in public administration from the University of Western Ontario. He also has a French immersion certificate from George Brown College.

The appointment to executive director is effective Sept. 21, 2020, which will offer some overlap time with current executive director Pat Delmore who is retiring in December.