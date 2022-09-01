City of Windsor looking for hundreds of workers for municipal election
The City of Windsor has hundreds to jobs to fill for the municipal Election Day this fall.
Terri Knight Lepain, manager of records and elections for Windsor, tells AM800 these workers are the face of the election.
"When that voter comes to the poll on election day to cast their ballot and make their choice for mayor, ward councillor or school board trustee, if they choose, it's election worker that's going to check their identification, tell them which way to go in the hallway of the church, issue them their ballot, help them put their ballot through the vote tabulator," says Lepain.
The city needs about 900 workers for various duties at returning stations on Election Day on Oct. 24.
The hours of work will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Interested applicants can apply through the online link: electionworker.citywindsor.ca
Applications will only be accepted online.
Qualified applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.
All interviews will be conducted via Zoom for all applicants. If you do not have access to conduct the interview in this manner but obtain the means to do so, the city encourages you to re-apply.
If you have any questions, contact clerkselections@citywindsor.ca.
