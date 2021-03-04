Advertisement
City of Windsor looking at buying downtown hotel
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, March 4, 2021 7:37AM EST
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens on budget night 2019 at Windsor City Hall on April 1, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is in the process of purchasing a hotel to better provide shelter for the homeless with COVID-19.
The deal is still in the works, but provincial money is available.
City officials aren't releasing the location or the dollar amount until the deal is finalized.
However Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens tells AM800 News, the hotel is currently being used as a COVID Isolation and Recovery Centre.