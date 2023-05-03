City of Windsor is back with Wellness Wednesdays to promote mental wellness

Participants gather at Charles Clark Square to kick-off Wellness Wednesday in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Participants gather at Charles Clark Square to kick-off Wellness Wednesday in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver