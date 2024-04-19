City of Windsor flunks fiscal transparency in new report

A new report from the C.D. Howe Institute puts the City of Windsor at the bottom of the list alongside two other Ontario municipalities for fiscal transparency.

On Thursday, the independent think tank gave Windsor an ‘F’ in its annual report tracking how municipalities help residents navigate city finances, joined by Hamilton and London.

"Some of the marks that we give are really kind of straight forward things,” said Bill Robson, report co-author and CEO, speaking to AM800’s Patty Handysides. “None of this is going tremendously deep and we're not making judgements about whether a city spent wisely or foolishly or taxed too much or too little."

A news release from the institute indicates the low grades “reflect multiple issues with transparency, reliability and timeliness” in communicating municipal finances to the public.

The report is meant to be a barometer of the goal to present financial information that is transparent, useful, and timely. The grading system aims to track how well financial documents allow councillors and everyday citizens to see proposed changes, compare results to plans, and understand budget implications.

The Municipal Money Mystery: Fiscal Accountability in Canada’s Cities 2023 report covered 32 cities in Canada, giving grades ranging from A+ to F. No city achieved an A+ with Richmond, BC and Quebec City, QC scoring highest, each awarded an A grade.

The C.D. Howe Institute gave the City of Windsor an 'F' grade in its annual fiscal transparency report issued on April 18, 2024. (Courtesy C.D. Howe Institute).Overall, the authors of the report find transparency has improved over time, but not consistently and not enough.