

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





City of Windsor staff will be sporting jerseys of all sorts on Thursday, in support of the victims of the Humboldt, Sask. Bus crash that claimed 15 lives last Friday.

Mayor Drew Dilkens made the announcement Monday night after hearing from city employees that they’d like to make a difference to honour the victims and their families.

"Everyone is impacted by this,” said Dilkens. “It's one of those tragedies that really hits the core of a lot of different families in our community included. So that's some mechanism that so staff here can really be a part of that healing that's going to happen."

All funds raised for the jersey day will go to the ongoing go-fund-me page for families of victims. As of Monday evening, more than $6 million had already been collected for the effort – a Canadian Go-Fund-Me record.

The city also held a moment of silence during its regular council meeting to reflect on the horrific tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to the folks in Humboldt, Saskatchewan and that entire team,” said the mayor.