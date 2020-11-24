WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor will be the new recycling collection contractor for Essex County as of December.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority announced the new contractor Tuesday and says while nothing has changed in the recycling schedule, residents may experience different collection times.

To avoid a missed pick-up, residents are reminded to place their bins outside for collection no later than 6 a.m. on their scheduled day.

EWSWA said in a news release in the event of an extreme delay such as truck issues or weather, they will push out notifications through the Recycle Coach App to inform residents in the county.

The app is available to download for free in the App Store (Apple) or Google Play (Android).

The EWSWA says the recycling program will stay the same with the No Plastic Bag Ban in effect. Any recycling boxes containing plastic bags will not be collected and “oops stickers” will be used to let residents know of any issues or incorrect material in the bins.

The oops stickers will identify any reason for a recycle box being left at the curb “uncollected.”

Bulky plastic containers like flower pots, old recycle boxes, carts, composters, etc. are not included in the curbside recycling collection but can be dropped off for recycling at the Windsor Public Drop Off Depot at 3560 North Service Road in Windsor.