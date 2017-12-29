

The City of Windsor has hosted the Memorial Cup, a huge inflatable dome theatre at the Riverfront and hosted Bright Lights festival at Jackson Park, but has enough left in the tank for one more celebration.

Twenty-five items that best represent life in Windsor in 2017 will be added to a time capsule for future generations to enjoy.

Earlier this year, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens opened the 1992 centennial time capsule. As the final event commemorating the city’s 125th birthday celebrations, Mayor Dilkens will add two dozen items to the capsule and reseal it, with instructions to re-open the capsule in 2042 during the sesquicentennial anniversary.

Prior to the event, All Saints’ Church will be hosting an interfaith service at 3:00. The city is inviting the public to attend both the service and the time capsule ceremony, which begins promptly after the service at 4:00 p.m. in the city hall lobby.