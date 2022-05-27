City of Windsor and outside workers ratify collective agreement

The City of Windsor has an official deal with its outside workers.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 82 has concluded its ratification vote and has accepted the collective bargaining agreement, by a vote of 92 per cent.

It was approved by Windsor City Council at the meeting on May 18.

The agreement is now effective from 2022 to 2024, providing stability for the next three years. This agreement will cost the City of Windsor about $2.5 million over the next three years and has been funded through the current operating budget as well as the Budget Stabilization Reserve account.

“I’m grateful to the leadership of CUPE Local 82 for coming to the bargaining table in the spirit of partnership,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “Our employees are the face of the corporation, and their wellbeing has always been a core concern at City Hall – especially throughout the global pandemic.”

Dilkens said it is a responsible agreement that secures stability and demonstrates their commitment to fiscal responsibility, at an incredibly volatile time.

CUPE Local 82 president Rob Kolody said it’s a “fair deal” for workers.

“Our members provide the public services that make the city of Windsor a welcoming and inviting community for residents and visitors. During the past two years, our members were redeployed to a variety of pandemic-related operations and demonstrated on a daily basis their commitment to Windsor,” said Kolody.

The city continues to bargain with CUPE Local 543, the city's inside workers.