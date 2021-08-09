WINDSOR, ONT. -- After decades of trying to link up and protect a series of west-Windsor parks, the federal government is announcing a statement of collaboration signed with the City of Windsor to ultimately designate the Ojibway complex as a national urban park.

Karina Gould, the minister of international development was in Windsor Monday to make the announcement, alongside local members of parliament and City of Windsor mayor, Drew Dilkens.

“Today is to say that there is going to be a national urban park here and that work is happening and we’re committed to doing that,” said Gould. “It’s to provide a designation to protect the land... The idea is to preserve the land and to give it a designation that protects it at a federal level.”

The announcement kicks off a stage of consultations with community members, indigenous groups and conservationists and all levels of government to find a pathway to establishing a network of national urban parks in seven parts of the country, including Windsor.

The government is putting up $130 million over five years to see the plan through, but Gould said there isn’t much precedent when it comes to the urban park model.

“We’ve got money and we’ve got a plan. We didn’t have either of those things before,” Gould said. “The hope is that we don’t necessarily need legislation for every single urban park that we’re creating across the country.”

The national urban park in Windsor would mesh together a handful of properties in the Ojibway Prairie Complex, currently owned by the city and province, as well as Ojibway Shores, which is currently under the stewardship of the Windsor Port Authority.

Mayor Dilkens says the city has been negotiating with the port authority since at least 2016 to bring that property under city ownership, but to date, no deal has been reached.

“The fastest and easiest way is to transfer the land from one entity of the federal government and putting it under the right head of ownership. These are the types of mechanics that need to be worked through,” said Dilkens, noting the port authority wouldn’t be able to do anything with the 30 acre tract of land at the shoreline of the Detroit River without public backlash.

Port Authority CEO Steve Salmons issued a statement last Friday, indicating their willingness to continue negotiations for a land transfer between the city and port authority to make Ojibway Shores part of the national park.

“The Port Authority now looks forward to continued discussions with the City and Canada as to how the Port's Ojibway Shores property could be integrated into the planned Urban National Park,” Salmons said in the statement. “The identification of a replacement property is key to the solution to ensure the Port can move forward with its primary mandate of economic development and growth.”

Minister Gould could not provide details about how much money would be received, when the park may be officially designated or what the boundaries would be — just that any established park would be accessible to all without the need to pay for entry.

“These are all excellent questions and they are all to be worked out,” she said. “We’re committed to a whole of government approach, I know that we’re working with the City of Windsor and those conversations are ongoing.”

Windsor-West New Democrat MP Brian Masse says he’d like to see the park established by the time the Gordie Howe Bridge opens to traffic in 2024.

“We need to get moving on this. Every day we waste, means more shoreline erosion, that means the species at risk are not protected as best as they can be,” Masse said. “It also means we don’t get the programming and supports on site that Parks Canada and other federal agencies can provide that would be really important at this point in time.”

A number of local conservationists and advocacy groups have been fighting to preserve the land as protected parks in perpetuity. They call Monday’s announcement a step in the right direction.

“I think the finish line is in sight,” said Nancy Pancheshan of the group Friends of Ojibway. “It’s just so uplifting after almost two decades of protecting this globally endangered place that it’s going to get the protection it deserves.”