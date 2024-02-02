City of Windsor 2024 Budget finalized with 3.91 per cent tax hike

WINDSOR
    The City of Windsor 2024 Budget has been finalized and adopted after public delegations, council amendments and final calculations by city administration.

    It has a 3.91 per cent municipal tax levy increase. The city says that’s below the average annual rate of inflation and down from last year’s 4.48 per cent increase.

    “I am proud to finalize a 2024 City budget that is a delicate and responsible balance of investments and compromises while delivering a tax levy increase below the rate of inflation. This budget is not just a financial plan, but a testament to our continued dedication to service delivery, fiscal responsibility, and strategic growth,” said mayor Drew Dilkens.

    The budget continues to pay down legacy debt, increase reserves and invest in growth.

    As part of the budget, Dilkens included a $1.9-billion 10-year capital budget to sustain the city’s sharp growth trajectory. This includes $206,895,000 in capital investments for 2024, which represents a 24% increase in annual capital spending from 2016 to present. Included in the overall investments for 2024 are $569 million for roads, $471 million for sewers, and $183 million for parks and recreation.

    In accordance with the Municipal Act, the mayor is required to table an annual budget for city council’s consideration on or before Feb. 1 each year. Dilkens tabled the 2024 City budget on Jan. 8, 2024. Following two weeks of review, Council heard from public delegations on Jan. 22, and held a special meeting on Jan. 29 wherein City Council proposed a number of amendments to the budget.

    Dilkens accepted all of the proposed amendments by city council and did not exercise his veto authority on any amendment.

