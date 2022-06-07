City looks to decommission outdoor skating rink in downtown Windsor

The skating rink at Charles Clark Square needs $1 million in ‘immediate’ repairs, or it will not reopen this coming winter, according to a report set to go to council on Monday.

This past spring, the city spent $15,000 repairing five leaks discovered during the winter months and they believe there are more still to be fixed.

“Additional leaks are still evident as pressure testing on the floor for a period of one-week resulted in a pressure drop from 40 pounds to six pounds,” the report reads.

Staff estimate it would cost $1 million to fix the rink surface at Charles Clark Square.

The report includes a second option: decommission the rink at Charles Clark Square and build a new one.

Administrators are recommending the city spend $300,000 on a consultant to design a whole new outdoor skating rink as part of the City Hall Square and Civic Esplanade project.

The rink at Charles Clark Square opened in Oct. 1996 but in recent years has since required numerous investments.

2010 - $150,000 to install perimeter boards

2012 - $90,000 in repairs to chiller & upgrades to observation room

2013 - $56,000 spent on synthetic ice that did not work

2014 - $53,000 repairs to washrooms, plumbing & refrigeration

2022 - $15,000 to repair five leaks

More to come..