The City of Windsor is lifting the hard-sided container requirement through January 7th to accommodate extra garbage over the holidays.

Residents can now place a maximum two garbage bags alongside their garbage containers.

This does not include furniture, appliances, electronics, loose material or household chemical waste.

The hard-sided container requirement will once again become effective January 8, 2018.

Residents are encouraged to recycle all wrapping paper and boxes. Paper bags and boxes can be used for any recycling that does not fit in the red box.

