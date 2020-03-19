LONDON, ONT. -- At the end of the business day Thursday, the City of Windsor is scaling back and modifying the delivery of all non-essential services.

All emergency services including Windsor Police Services and Windsor Fire and Rescue will still be operating.

The measures will be in effect until at least April 5 and are put in place to ensure the delivery of critical services and support of vulnerable communities, the city says.

Service adjustments include:

Planning applications will continue to be processed by municipal staff working from home

City Hall will suspend issuing Marriage Licences and performing Civil Ceremonies

Children’s Services Administrative Supports and Housing Administrative Supports operating via online and phone only

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Bus will suspend operations as of end of service Thursday and adjustments to other routes are anticipated

Solid Waste drop-off will be closed to the public with exception for commercial customers

Public parks and playground equipment will continue to be maintained on a reduced schedule

Municipal curb-side waste and recycling will continue as planned and scheduled

Municipal licensing will be discontinued, as public gathering places are closed

Employment and Training Services for the public will be closed.

“To protect the health and safety of all municipal employees, and following the advice of local public health officials, we are closing city hall to the public and setting up the vast majority of our employees to work from home,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“Many of our services are already available online, while core services will continue, on a scaled-back basis.”

In addition to the recent closures of all public facilities of a recreation nature, including arenas, pools, museums and community centres, city hall, the parks and rec main office and parking enforcement, both on McDougall Street, will be closed.

This is an evolving situation and the city says it will continue to update residents.

The public can call still call 311 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or download the 311 app or email 311@citywindsor.ca.

For updates, visit www.citywindsor.ca/covid-19.