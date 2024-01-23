WINDSOR
Windsor

City hall closed after fire knocks out power

Windsor City Hall is closed after a fire in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor City Hall is closed after a fire in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
News -

Windsor city hall buildings are closed and without power after a transformer fire on Tuesday.

According to the City of Windsor, all services operated out of 350 City Hall Square and 400 City Hall Square are unavailable.

“We are working to restore power, and the city will provide updates when new information is available,” said mayor Drew Dilkens on his social media pages.

This is a developing story. More details coming.

