City gets to work on new Oakwood Park dog park

Make sure your dog has access to shade and water during the hot weather. Walk your pet in the early morning or evening. (Chendongshan/Adobe Stock/CNN) Make sure your dog has access to shade and water during the hot weather. Walk your pet in the early morning or evening. (Chendongshan/Adobe Stock/CNN)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver