

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is cashing in with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

The city’s share of revenue for hosting Caesars Windsor from March 2016 to March 2017 is just over $10 million.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says some of that money has gone to various projects including Windsor Public Library service enhancements, Ouellette Avenue streetscaping and the Windsor Loop bicycle trail.

“OLG and Caesars are important partners in our community’s success,” says Dilkens. “The revenue received from our host gaming site agreement has helped with numerous projects and services, and the difference their staff make is truly valued as well.”

Since 1998, Windsor has benefitted from almost $77-million in host gaming community revenue.

“OLG is proud to be a vital part of Windsor for 20 years and we look forward to continuing to build on that support,” says Jake Pastore, OLG’s Director of Municipal and Community Relations. “OLG proceeds are hard at work in Windsor and all across our province. And, we appreciate the contribution of our OLG casino employees in making life in Windsor that much richer.”

The news comes one day after Gateway Casinos and Entertainment unveiled its $36-million investment for a new casino in Chatham.

The company says the 50,000 square foot building will also create up to 200 new jobs in the area, while moving 100 employees from the Dresden Slots to the new casino.

Chatham-Kent currently receives about $700,000 a year from OLG for its Dresden facility. That number is expected to jump above $1-million with Cascades.