Windsor city crews are working to clean up trees and limbs brought down during Monday’s wind and heavy rain.

Priority goes to trees on roadways and in front of drive ways. If the tree belongs to the city it is the city’s job to clean it up, private trees are the responsibility of homeowners.

Residents are encouraged to call 311 to report downed city trees or branches.

Brush and limbs can be bundled into 4-foot lengths and left by the curb on yard waste pickup days.

It will take up to two weeks to clear the trees, limbs and brush that fell Monday from city trees.

All of the trails at Ojibway Park remain closed due to dangerous conditions caused from Monday's storm, and the Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park remains closed as well.

There will be an announcement when Ojibway and the Tallgrass Prairie parks are ready to be re-opened.