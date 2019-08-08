

Windsor’s Ward 5 city councilor Ed Sleiman is recovering at home after undergoing an emergency surgery last week.

Sleiman will be absent from his council duties as he recuperates.

The councillor tells AM800 News, he’s taking blood thinner and recalls bumping his head on his desk, which Sleiman says his doctors believe caused internal bleeding around his brain.

“If it wasn’t for my wife, I think probably I would have never woke up because I lost complete consciousness of a complete day,” Sleiman told AM800 News. “I just didn’t known what happened to me, the day I was transported and the day I was operated on.”

Sleiman was released from hospital on Monday after his emergency surgery was performed on July 30.

A time for Sleiman’s return to council duties hasn’t been determined.