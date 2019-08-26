

CTV Windsor





A Windsor city councillor is looking at a run for a federal seat.

Ward 7 Councillor Irek Kusmierczyk says he is getting the required signatures and application ready to run for the Liberals in Windsor-Tecumseh.

That’s a seat currently held by the NDP's Cheryl Hardcastle.

He tells AM800 News, he hopes to make an announcement this week.

Kusmierczyk says jobs and investments are his top priorities. "The motivation is to make sure we can bring the investments here and the resources and the support from Ottawa that we need," he says.

Kusmierczyk says he started getting calls a few weeks ago to consider a run.

"What's really been striking for me is the support and encouragement that I have received from folks that are not just members of the Liberal party, but actually outside, and folks who have never even voted for the Liberal party."