City council passes motion to bring forward bylaw addressing aggressive panhandling

Windsor City Hall in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) Windsor City Hall in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver