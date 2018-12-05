

CTV Windsor





University Avenue in Windsor could be getting some major changes.

The city continues to review the concept of creating corridors after city staff determined traffic on University Avenue near Victoria can be reduced to single lanes in each direction.

A study is considering the right of way for different modes of transportation as part of a 20-year vision.

There is a public information meeting Thursday at Public Works at 1266 McDougall Street from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.