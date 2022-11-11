City begins second phase of adjustments for Bright Lights Windsor
The lights in Jackson Park are one step closer to getting a bit brighter for the holidays.
The City of Windsor has started the second phase of adjustments in preparation for Bright Lights Windsor.
As equipment installations continue, the following adjustments will take place Friday at Jackson Park:
- The parking lot off Tecumseh Road will be closed beginning Friday, November 11, in preparation for the installation of the tree.
- Parking is available on the south side of the park near the lawn bowling/tennis club.
- Perimeter fencing will be installed as well, enclosing the perimeter of the event area. Access to the park from the gates at the intersection of Ouellette and Tecumseh will also be closed.
Bright Lights Windsor runs from Dec. 2 to Jan 8, 2023.
