The City of Windsor has declared a snow emergency Sunday.

It is effective immediately and city officials are asking for city residents to help out with clearing snow along properties.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow has fallen since the storm began Friday, officials say, and more is expected throughout Sunday.

The city says its road crews will continue salting and plowing the main roads and residential streets throughout the city.

They say all streets will not be completed until sometime Monday.

The city is asking residents to remove cars from residential streets and park them in driveways.

All arenas, community centres, and other municipal parking lots are being cleared to allow residents to park free of charge until further notice.

Officials say that under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor bylaws, residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while cleaning their sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists.

The City’s sidewalk bylaw does require resident to clear sidewalks abutting their property. This by-law will go in to effect after the snow emergency has ended.

Officials also say if you must drive, slow down and stay alert.