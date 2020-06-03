WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Public Works Department wants to share some reminders about how to help protect your home’s plumbing and your sewer connections, especially since more residents are spending more time at home during the pandemic.

The city wants to remind residents what they should avoid flushing down sink drains and toilets.

Fats, oils and grease (FOG) poured down a drain can build up on sewer walls causing blockages in the sewer system, and blockages can lead to basement flooding.

The City of Windsor spends a significant amount of money removing FOG from blocked sewers and in treatment costs at wastewater treatment plants.

The city says residents can do their part by pouring cooled kitchen fats, oil and grease into a container and storing it in a refrigerator or freezer until full and ready for disposal. Containers should then be bagged and placed in the garbage.

Personal care products and “flushable” wipes can also clog sewer lines and contribute to sewer backups. Many products labelled as flushable do not dissolve and actually damage and cause blockages in home plumbing, sewers and pumping stations when flushed.

All wipes and paper towels must be placed in the garbage for disposal. Human waste and toilet paper are the only materials that should be flushed down the toilet.

The City of Windsor needs everyone to do their part to help maintain the sewer system to prevent costly excess repairs and maintenance and to reduce the risk of basement flooding.