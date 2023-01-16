City asking for feedback on Vacant Home Tax Program

The City of Windsor is looking for feedback from those interested in or potentially impacted by a proposed new vacant home tax program.

A survey is available until Feb. 19, 2023, on Windsor’s new public engagement portal, Let’s Talk Windsor.

Vacant Home Tax Survey

In 2021, City Council approved the development and implementation of a vacant home tax program in an effort to encourage owners of vacant residential dwellings to either sell or rent out these properties to increase the availability of housing in Windsor.

The tax is not intended to apply to principal residences that are owned and occupied.

Under this program, all owners of residential properties would be required to self-declare the occupancy status of their property or properties to better assist in determining whether the vacant home tax would be applicable. For property owners simply living in their own homes, nothing would be required beyond this declaration, as the intent of the program is to stimulate affordable housing by making it less attractive for property owners to leave residential properties unused.

Individuals can also request a physical copy of the survey by contacting 311.

Specific questions or requests can be submitted by phone by contacting 311 or by contacting propertytax@citywindsor.ca by email.