City and school board ink deal to share gyms and parks to get kids active

A one-year pilot project will see two public elementary schools open in the evenings to offer recreational programming while also allowing students to go to area parks during school hours.

“This agreement will amplify connections that already exist in school neighbourhoods and it will have benefits for our students’ physical and mental health along with enhancing their learning,” Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) Director of Education Erin Kelly says in a news release.

GECDSB will have access to eight of Windsor’s 205 parks during school hours for outdoor learning and activities.

“We hope this pilot project is just the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial relationship,” Nada Tremblay, the city’s manager of community programming & development says in the news release.

The city will initially offer four programs at William G. Davis and Talbot Trail schools.

Two arts programs and two sports programs will be available from 6:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

In exchange, education staff will have access to eight parks during school hours. The parks involved in the pilot include Lanspeary Park, AKO Park, Realtor Park, Riverside Miracle Park, Ford Test Track Park, Forest Glade Optimist Park, Wigle Park and Bush Park.

The city says this agreement was in effect as of Sept. 1, 2022, and is cost-neutral to taxpayers.

James Chacko, the city’s executive director of parks and facilities says their hard-working crews are excited to know more children will be using Windsor’s parks.

“We look forward to working with the school board to see kids in the community using these parks as part of their daily education programming,” Chacko says in the release.

Windsor has 205 parks covering more than 2,550 acres of open space and natural areas.

To find out more about the new recreational programs in elementary schools, you can visit the City of Windsor website.