City and police to host neighbourhood safety walk downtown

The City of Windsor and Windsor Police Service are partnering up to offer personal safety and crime prevention tips to residents.

As part of the ‘Community Safety and Well-Being Plan’ police and the City are hospital a downtown “safety and crime prevention walk” on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On this community walk, residents will learn how to prevent opportunities for crime, learn personal safety tips and “change the way they see and walk through their neighbourhood.”

A news release from the city says participants will be able to take part in the discussion and ask officials questions along the way.

Participants will meet at Mitchell Park, 399 Giles Boulevard West, and staff from the City and WPS will guide a round-trip walk (about 2 km) through the neighbourhood north of the park.

The city reminds residents to wear your walking shoes and dress for the weather.

While the walk is free, space is limited. Those looking to take part are asked to call 311 to register.