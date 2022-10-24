City adds extra safety precautions for voting at some LTC and retirement homes

A voting sign is seen at a Toronto polling station on Oct. 21, 2019. (CTV News Toronto / Ron Dhaliwal) A voting sign is seen at a Toronto polling station on Oct. 21, 2019. (CTV News Toronto / Ron Dhaliwal)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of colour after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver