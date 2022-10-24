City adds extra safety precautions for voting at some LTC and retirement homes

Extra safety precautions are being added for voting at some long-term care and retirement homes.

The City of Windsor is responding to required safety measures to address outbreaks of infections among their residents and to protect residents and staff.

City officials say all elections workers have been notified that they will be required to adhere to all health-related processes and protocols established by the long term care home or retirement home. This includes active screening for COVID-19, adherence to vaccination policies, masking policies, physical distancing requirements, and any other infection control protocols put in place by the institution.

Candidate and scrutineer access to those areas of a facility deemed to in “outbreak” of an infectious condition have been restricted by the City Clerk.

“These precautions will not impact resident voting in any way – it is simply a safety measure implemented in a very few locations affected by an outbreak of infection. All of those affected by this issue have been made aware,” said a news release from the city.

The authority to implement these extra measures exists under sections 12 and 53(1) of the Municipal Elections Act, 1996.

The city is operating 104 polling locations across the City, and as of the opening of polls this morning, these special safety protocols affected only five long-term care and retirement residences.