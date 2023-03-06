Citizen satisfaction survey launches in Tecumseh
The Town of Tecumseh wants to hear residents’ feedback on its services.
The Town has launched a Citizen Satisfaction Survey which will run from Mar. 1 to Mar. 14 allowing residents to give their thoughts on different elements of town services.
“Gathering public feedback about our Town Services will help us plan our strategic priorities for the next year and beyond,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “In previous years these surveys help us identify where we have done well and where we can do better, and we are confident that this year provides the same guidance.”
The survey, designed by Nanos Research Inc., will involve telephone interviews with a random and representative sampling of 400 adult residents of Tecumseh.
Residents are also able to complete an online survey starting later this week.
Tecumseh town council will be given a report and presentation on the survey during its regular meeting of council on Mar. 28.
