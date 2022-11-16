Cirque Musica set to take the stage at Caesars Windsor
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor is transforming into a holiday wonderland.
Cirque Musica is setting up for two all ages shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The production blends some of the world’s greatest cirque performers with a musical mix of holiday classics.
Vince Ortega, lead actor and resident director, says spectators will be dazzled.
“It’s the story of a family, actually a niece and her and uncle, and that she becomes the princess of wonderland,” says Orgtea. “So we tell the story through circus and to music through songs. Songs that you know and what original song.”
Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The box office is open on show days from noon until 10 p.m.
