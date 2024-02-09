Circle of Seven presents $60K to Windsor-Essex charities

Helping those who help others in need in our community was celebrated on Thursday morning.

Windsor-based Circle of Seven philanthropic organization gave a total of $60,000 to local charities. For the past three decades they have financially supported many grassroots charities that receive little or no public funding.

Funds raised last year through events like the Denim and Diamonds Gala and the annual golf tournament go back into the community by way of charities that help the most vulnerable in our community.

Like the Circle of Seven, these charities are operated by professionals and volunteers who care a great deal about changing lives for the better.

It's a legacy that reveals the giving nature of the Windsor-Essex region.

Rob Agnew is the vice-president of the Circle of Seven and a founding member. Agnew is thrilled to give back and help our community and the annual cheque presentation event is tremendously rewarding for all involved.

"We have to spread this word,” said Agnew. “We have to show the public the incredible dynamic and enthusiasm that these groups have and the good that they do."