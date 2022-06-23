Circle of Seven charity golf tournament returns raising money for the community

Circle of Seven charity golf tournament returns raising money for the community

Essex Golf Club is hosting a charity memorial golf tournament on June 27, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Essex Golf Club is hosting a charity memorial golf tournament on June 27, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver