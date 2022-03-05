Ciociaro Club hosts sold-out International Women’s Day dinner
An in-person, sit-down charity dinner in celebration of International Women’s Day was held at Ciociaro Club Friday evening.
The sold-out event was the first large-scale gathering at the popular venue in nearly two years. Approximately 600 guests attended the affair.
For organizers and attendees involved, it was a welcomed change amidst the loosening Covid-19 restrictions in Ontario. In addition to the fine-dining, a “walk-through” fashion show and silent auction were featured as part of the entertainment.
Anna Vozza, president of The Ciociaro Club of Windsor, felt that the Friday evening event set a positive tone for getting back to normal and welcomed the community engagement.
“I think people are excited to be out again,” said Vozza. “We have a great venue here. We have a great program tonight. We have one of our members who is a survivor – and she’s going to speak about her journey. And we have [AM800’s] Patty Handysides here to MC, so we’re very happy and excited.”
Proceeds from the night go to the Windsor Regional Hospital in support of their breast care centre.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a ceasefire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.
Live updates: Putin says nothing warrants martial law in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is nothing that warrants imposing martial law in Russia at this point.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider
As Russia advances into Ukraine and concerns over a growing death toll and fears of a wider conflict mount, CTVNews.ca asked several experts how the war in Ukraine might end. While some more hopeful scenarios point towards a possible resolution, most predictions are bleak.
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
This is what a Russian oil tycoon has to say about Putin
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was formerly Russia's richest man says he thinks the Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‘became a criminal’ after his invasion of Ukraine.
Ghosts of Europe's past: Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine is so painful for WWII survivors in Poland
For those living in Poland, the attack on neighbouring Ukraine is all too similar to Hitler's attack on their own country in 1939. But the legacy of people like Oskar Schindler brings hope that one person can make a difference in times of war.
Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine is personal for Chrystia Freeland
Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has been at the forefront of the government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and for her, this crisis hits a little differently.
Kitchener
-
Premier makes campaign-style visit to Waterloo Region
Premier Doug Ford talked housing prices and weighed in on the ongoing review at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board during a recent visit to a stainless steel equipment maker in Elmira.
-
'It's saving us a lot on gas': Demand for electric vehicles increases as gas prices rise
Kitchener-Waterloo car dealerships say they're seeing an increase in customers looking to make the switch to either electric or hybrid in the face of rising fuel prices.
-
Grand River watershed under flood watch
With temperatures expected to reach into the double digits this weekend, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed.
London
-
COVID-19 vaccine beliefs leads to custody battle for London, Ont. family
A London, Ont. father plans to appeal a decision made in family court that was made because of his beliefs about the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as 'participation in the armed conflict.'
-
Doing 30 to 60 minutes of one exercise weekly could help you live longer, study says
You might have heard that strengthening exercises most benefit your muscular and skeletal health, but they could have two other big perks: helping you prevent disease and live longer. Now we may know how much time to spend on those exercises, according to new research.
Barrie
-
Homebuyers beware: New scam could significantly impact purchase
Police are warning homebuyers about a new scam that could significantly impact a major purchase.
-
Man convicted twice of attempted murder sentenced to 3 years probation
A Minden, Ont. man convicted of attempted murder twice has been sentenced to three years probation.
-
Collingwood man accused of carrying a firearm while posing as a cop
A Collingwood man accused of making threats while posing as a police officer faces multiple charges, including possessing a weapon.
Northern Ontario
-
Live updates: Putin says nothing warrants martial law in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is nothing that warrants imposing martial law in Russia at this point.
-
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as 'participation in the armed conflict.'
-
North Bay city hall vigil to support Ukraine
More than 200 people gathered Friday evening in North Bay for a moving ceremony as prayers were heard and people stood together in solidarity.
Ottawa
-
Family of Ottawa hit-and-run victim pleads for information leading to arrest
A trip to get Valentines for her classmates with a friend last month turned tragic for 13-year-old Serene Summers who remains in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa march to express solidarity with the community following ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstration
The Community Solidarity Rally and March begins at Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall at 1 p.m., followed by a 2.5 km to 3.5 km march.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Escape to Beauty: 'Canada and Impressionism' at the National Gallery of Canada
The National Gallery of Canada invites you to see its new exhibition, 'Canada and Impressionism: New Horizons' until July 3.
Toronto
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke church
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
Montreal
-
Montreal hockey player recounts harrowing escape from Ukraine
"I'm sleeping. At 5 a.m., I hear ‘boom!’ You never hear that strong of a sound. It was so loud that I woke up," 30-year-old Eliezer Sherbatov said after returning home from Ukraine.
-
'I have a room': Quebecers rush to host Ukrainian refugees, whenever they arrive
Quebec has seen a flood of people wanting to help Ukrainian refugees, including many locals ready to host them, posting offers on Facebook or making calls. What's missing -- so far -- is the refugees, who won't be able to even apply for a visa for another two weeks.
-
Montreal public health opposed December COVID-19 curfew, documents show
Montreal public health officials were against the COVID-19 curfew that the province imposed last December, because little data existed on its effectiveness and out of concern for the most vulnerable, government documents reveal.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Gas prices expected to go up again as war in Ukraine leads to market volatility
A remarkable jump in fuel prices Friday is causing pain at the pumps for people in every Maritime province.
Winnipeg
-
'Courage and determination': Winnipeg conductor details how his wife and mother-in-law fled Ukraine for safety
A world-renowned orchestra conductor says he saw first-hand the desperation and pain of those fleeing Ukraine—but with it he saw courage, determination, and belief.
-
Manitobans can now sign up to house Ukrainian refugees
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the two-week mark, Manitobans can now offer to help displaced families.
-
Canada’s oldest remaining wooden grain elevator in Elva, Man. being dismantled and disseminated
A piece of the past can become yours as a prairie landmark is set to be taken down.
Calgary
-
Calgary robbery, sexual assault suspect has struck again, police warn
Calgary police are again appealing for help as they investigate a series of robberies and sexual assaults, saying it's believed the suspect has since targeted two more businesses.
-
Calgary woman still seeking explanation after glass dining table exploded
It’s been a month and a half since Zarifa Hniedi’s tempered glass dining table top spontaneously exploded and she still hasn’t received any answers from The Brick, the store she purchased it at.
-
'Ban coal mining right now': Alberta country star says province needs to do more
The Kenney government says it is renewing restrictions on coal mining operations in the Rocky Mountains but activists, including singer Corb Lund, say that's not what Albertans were looking for.
Edmonton
-
Kenney condemned for calling Edmonton academic 'deranged' and an 'NDP law professor'
An Edmonton law professor is threatening to sue Alberta's premier over an attack that he considers 'a violent call to arms' against him, while several politicians and academics condemn the post.
-
'Not a hard ask': Mom of teenager killed in Leduc school stabbing wants teachers to have first aid
The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed in a Leduc classroom, and later died from her injuries, last March says all teachers should complete first aid training.
-
Alberta to prioritize permanent residency applications, waives fees for displaced Ukrainians
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Government of Alberta will accelerate applications for permanent residency from Ukrainian nationals.
Vancouver
-
Alleged bail scammers caught with $19K cash in White Rock, RCMP say
Mounties in White Rock recently recovered more than $19,000 in cash that had allegedly been collected from victims of "grandchild scams" in neighbouring South Surrey.
-
'We are broken': Young expecting parents speak out after tragic childbirth experience at B.C. hospital
A young couple from North Vancouver is speaking out following a devastating childbirth experience at Lions Gate Hospital that ended in tragedy.
-
B.C. man threatened with $200 fine over Ukrainian flags in condo window
A Richmond, B.C., man was threatened with a $200 fine after hanging Ukrainian flags in his condo window as a show of support for the besieged country.