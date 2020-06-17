WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent police are asking the public for help in identifying a man for a mischief investigation.

The man was captured on video spray painting ‘BLM’ and ‘FTP’ on the side of the Heritage Credit Union on Merritt Avenue in Chatham earlier this month.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a red touque, black shirt and pants, sunglasses and carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Lynette Hodder at lynetteh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-682-1411.