Christopoulos' hat trick clinches Spitfires' OHL Western Conference title

The Windsor Spitfires clinched their second straight OHL Western Conference title with a big win in London Friday.

Alex Christopoulos got a hat trick in a 6-3 victory over the Knights.

Christopoulos now has 49 goals this season heading into the regular season finale tonight at the WFCU Centre.

If he scores, he would join Captain Matthew Maggio in the 50-goal club.

It would mark the first time since the 1987-88 season that two Spitfires reached that plateau.

The goal would be a great way to celebrate a birthday, as Christopoulos turns 20 on Sunday.

Puck-drop tonight is at 7:05 p.m.