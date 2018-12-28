

CTV Windsor





A Windsor girl in need of a life-saving heart transplant got her Christmas wish, a new heart.

Earlier this month, eight-year-old McKayla Warder and her family told CTV news they were hoping for just one thing this Christmas, a new hear for McKayla.

Just days before Christmas, she underwent a heart transplant.

Her family says she is recovering well at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, but she is still undergoing tests and procedures.

Her mother Rejeanne Warder says she may have caught an illness, so while her heart is doing well, her lungs are under stress.