Christmas is coming: Bright Lights Windsor 2023 park adjustments begin
The City of Windsor is getting ready for the initial phase of equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor 2023.
City officials are informing the public that adjustments to access Jackson Park are now taking place.
“We are starting with fencing off the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East and closing the service road north of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens, but access to all other paths and areas of the park will continue through the initial phase,” said a city news release.
Installation and accompanying closures will occur in phases this year, in an attempt to maximize availability of the park for visitors while preparations take place.
Over 100,000 people enjoyed the dazzling displays, local vendors and vibrant holiday entertainment at Bright Lights Windsor last year.
To learn more about the event in the coming months, visit www.brightlightswindsor.ca or contact 311.
