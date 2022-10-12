Chimczuk Museum to celebrate spooky season with Dinos in the Dark event

Windsor’s Chimczuk Museum is staying open late and setting the scene for some spooky fun to explore and learn about some of the Earth's scariest creatures.

In celebration of Halloween, the museum will be dimming the lights and offering a slew of family friendly activities for a special Dinos in the Dark event on Saturday, Oct. 22. Museum visitors can explore the travelling Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additional family-friendly activities include: