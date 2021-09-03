WINDSOR, ONT. -- A long weekend to unwind and relax may be just what you need ahead of the unofficial end of summer this Labour Day.

A recent survey by Visier found that 89 per cent of employees experienced burnout over the past year. “I think a lot more people are experiencing it just by virtue of what’s happening in the world,” says Krista Rizzo, a certified professional life coach and expert on burnout and reinvention.

According to Rizzo, burnout is not new, and it’s O.K. to pause and take time to recharge, considering the added stress of pandemic life.

“Humans like to over schedule ourselves.” Rizzo says, “We feel like we’re going to miss out on something. FOMO [fear of missing out] is real!”

Rizzo explains that the fear of missing out is natural, but stresses that taking a step back to “do nothing” is a good thing.

“Unwinding and sitting on a beach or sitting on your back deck or just laying on the couch, reading a book, watching reality television, kind of takes your mind off of everything else that is going on in the world and sometimes that’s a really good thing to help you decompress and relax.”

Last month, amid high rates of burnout and quitting in the American workforce, Nike announced it would give employees a week off to destress in an attempt to improve employee mental health quality.

Rizzo tells CTV News she believes it’s a good idea for companies to follow suit, to allow for more time off or unlimited time off, in light of the on-going pandemic.

“Taking advantage of it, that is one thing. But, I think when you have a company that realizes that we have been through more than our fair share of stress in the last 18 months and they’re recognizing that mental health is one of the most important things for our employees, our people and just for our own quality of life, I think it’s a great idea.”

Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) suggests several staycation-themed activities to take in this long weekend, pointing to their website and blogs for several close-to-home ideas.

“It’s been the summer of the staycation but now you can do the long weekend staycation,” says Vice-President of Destination Development Lynette Bain.

She goes on to say that the Labour Day weekend signals the shift to a different season, noting many people stay close to home. Bain suggests Windsor River Cruises on the Detroit River, catching C-O-N-T-A-C-T, the revolutionary app-based downtown outdoor performance, checking out open streets events or visiting one of the several area beaches.

“What a great way to sit back, prepare for the busy week ahead.” Bain adds, “You can relax, prepare and take some time with family and enjoy these last few days.”