Children under five now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s where Windsor-Essex parents can book an appointment

Parents in Windsor-Essex are now able to book paediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their young children.

Children aged six months to under five years old are now eligible for the paediatric version of the vaccine made by Moderna. The province opened up appointment bookings for parents and caregivers Thursday morning.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is encouraging parents and guardians to call their health care provider for availability, or contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment.

Here’s a list of participating pharmacies in Windsor-Essex: