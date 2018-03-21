

LaSalle native and NFL tight end Luke Willson is coming home.

The veteran NFLer has signed a contract with the Detroit Lions.

It’s a one-year deal reportedly worth $2.5-million.

Willson, who spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and won a Super Bowl title in 2014, visited the Lions last week.

Willson, a Villanova grad, tweeted out Wednesday that he has been dreaming about this day since he was a kid.

The 28-year-old even admitted that he dressed up as former Lions running back Barry Sanders twice for Halloween.

It’s official! Been dreaming of this since i was a kid. Time to get to work!! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/4jnLU3ljYW — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) March 21, 2018

Willson caught 15 passes in 16 games last season, but immediately becomes the most experienced tight end on the Lions' roster after Detroit released Eric Ebron last week.

Willson, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds, has 89 catches for 1,129 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career.