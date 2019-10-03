A 61-year-old Windsor man is facing child pornography charges after a police investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit started the investigation involving the suspected possession of child pornography in July.

The I.C.E. Unit applied for and received judicial authorization to search a home linked to the investigation.

On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., the man was found in the 600 block of Chippawa Street where he was arrested without incident.

Around 9:30 a.m., investigators executed the search warrant. A computer and several storage devices were located and seized.

Thomas Partington, 61, from Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, transmitting child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police don’t believe that any local children were involved in the offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.