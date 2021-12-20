Child porn investigation leads to charges for LaSalle man

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police have charged a 28-year-old LaSalle man following an investigation involving the suspected possession of child pornography.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched the investigation in November after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in online child pornography offences.

Through investigation, police say an adult male suspect was identified.

On Monday, Dec. 13, shortly before 5 p.m., the suspect was located in the 3400 block of North Service Road East and was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Sebastian Mehenka, 28, from La Salle, is charged with:

Possess Child Pornography

Access Child Pornography

Transmit Child Pornography

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is a member of the Province of Ontario's Provincial Strategy to Project Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.