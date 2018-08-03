

CTV Windsor





A LaSalle man has been charged after a seven-month child pornography investigation.

The investigation involved officers from LaSalle Police, the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and the OPP Digital Forensics Unit.

Police say they used a search warrant at a residence in LaSalle on Thursday and seized a number of computer devices.

Ashim Verma, 34, of LaSalle has been charged with one count of making available child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography.

He has been released on bail.

The investigation is continuing.