WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Highgate man is facing drug and child pornography charges after a child luring investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Highgate on Wednesday regarding the investigation.

Electronic devices were seized for analysis.

Officers also say they found the man to be in possession of a large quantity of marihuana plants. Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, members of the Intelligence Unit executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at the residence and dismantled approximately $200,000 in illicit cannabis.

The Highgate man was arrested and charged with child pornography and drug related offences. He was released pending a future court date of April 8, 2021.