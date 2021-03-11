Advertisement
Child luring investigation leads to drug and child porn charges in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Highgate man is facing drug and child pornography charges after a child luring investigation.
Chatham-Kent police say members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Highgate on Wednesday regarding the investigation.
Electronic devices were seized for analysis.
Officers also say they found the man to be in possession of a large quantity of marihuana plants. Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, members of the Intelligence Unit executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at the residence and dismantled approximately $200,000 in illicit cannabis.
The Highgate man was arrested and charged with child pornography and drug related offences. He was released pending a future court date of April 8, 2021.